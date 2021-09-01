Washington: A US military helicopter crashed into the sea near San Diego while conducting routine flight operations, the US Navy said in a statement. Search and rescue operations are underway for the crew members.Also Read - Aliens Under The Sea? UFOs Aren’t Coming From Outer Space But From Beneath The Sea, Claims Expert

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31," the Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," the Pacific Fleet added.

