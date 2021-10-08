Washington: A US Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine was damaged after it collided with an unknown submerged object last Saturday while travelling through international waters in the Pacific Ocean, confirmed the US Navy. “The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region,” said a statement from the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.Also Read - US Navy Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Near San Diego; Rescue Ops on

"The safety of the crew remains the Navy's top priority. There are no life-threatening injuries," it added.

“The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated,” the statement read further.

The accident happened as tensions between the US and China soared over the Chinese military’s incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Integration Zone (ADIZ).

According to CNN, The Connecticut was operating in the waters around the South China Sea as the US and its allies have been carrying out a major multinational show of force in the region, known as Carrier Strike Group 21.

The ongoing exercise saw ships from the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, including three aircraft carriers, training in and around the area, as per CNN.

