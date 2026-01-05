Home

US needs Greenland: Trump reiterates his ambition; Idea of US acquiring Greenland completely absurd, says...

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his desire for the US to acquire Greenland. This has angered leaders in Denmark and Greenland. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Monday, 05 January 2026, Trump said that Greenland is very important for national security and that the presence of Russian and Chinese ships there is a cause for concern. Earlier, in an interview with The Atlantic magazine, Trump had also said that the USA needs Greenland for defense purposes.

Prime Ministers Of Denmark And Greenland Respond

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen immediately reacted to Trump’s comments, saying that the idea of ​​the US acquiring Greenland is completely absurd. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also called Trump’s comments wrong and insulting.

What Did Danish PM Say?

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated unequivocally, “The US has no need to acquire Greenland, nor does it have the right to seize any part of the Danish realm.” Frederiksen appealed to Trump to stop making threats against a close ally and reminded him that the people of Greenland have clearly stated that they are not for sale. Denmark is a member of NATO and already has a defense agreement with the US, which grants the US access to Greenland.

Our Country Is Not For Sale: Greenland PM

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that when the US president links Greenland to Venezuela and talks about military intervention, it is not only wrong but also disrespectful to our people.

Nielsen stated on January 4, saying, “I want to state calmly and clearly from the outset that there is no reason for panic or concern. Nothing has changed as a result of Katie Miller’s post, which showed Greenland wrapped in the American flag.”

