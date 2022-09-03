Tupelo, Mississippi: The local Authorities have evacuated a Walmart store in Mississippi after an unidentified pilot made threats to crash into the store, reports Daily Mail. The small 9 seater plane was taken from Tupelo Airport at around 5am and has been flying in circles over the town. Citizens have been warned to avoid the area until an all clear is given by emergency services.Also Read - Video: Southwest Airlines Pilot Threatens To Cancel Flight After Passenger Shares Nude Pictures With Others

As per the Daily Mail's report, the Tupelo Police Department are in contact with the pilot, who is threatening to intentionally crash the plane. In a statement they said: 'At approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane was flying over Tupelo. The small 9 seater plane was taken from Tupelo Airport at around 5am and has been flying in circles over the town. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main."

"TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly. At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the statement further read.

The plane is supposedly owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, and is a nine-seater with two engines. Governor Tate Reeves said: ‘State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.’