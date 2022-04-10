Washington: After its striking post-invasion setbacks, Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander, a U.S. official said Sunday. Russia has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to U.S. officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters.Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi And President Joe Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting Tomorrow

The senior official who identified the new commander was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity. But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said "no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine."

"This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union." "And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands."