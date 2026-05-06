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US ‘only’ country capable of opening Hormuz Strait, claims Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio said the United States is the “only” country capable of restoring the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war state.

Published date india.com Published: May 6, 2026 7:13 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Marco Rubio
US ‘only’ country capable of opening Hormuz Strait, claims Secretary of State Marco Rubio | iimage' ANI

Washington DC: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday claimed that his country is the ‘only’ nation that can reopen the Strait of Hormuz to its original pre-war state. He said that ‘Project Freedom’ focuses on supporting commercial vessels passing through the Strait. The US announced the project after receiving requests from multiple countries to ensure the safe passage of stranded vessels.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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