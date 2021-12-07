New Delhi: A student, who tested positive for COVID-19, was sent to school by parents who were aware that their child was infected with the virus in California, US. The parents of the student at the Neil Cummins Elementary School in California’s Corte Madera knew that their child had tested COVID-19 positive but “continued to send them to school for seven days”, according to a report by CNN.Also Read - No Lockdown in Delhi 'At The Moment': Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Following this, seven other students at the school had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 75 students have undergone quarantine. One of the seven students infected with the virus was the sibling of the first to be tested positive.

Dr Geithman, superintendent of Larkspur-Corte Madera School District in Marin County, told CNN that school officials came to know about the positive case only after Marin County Public Health informed them.

“We did not know this positive case existed. Upon calling the household, we learned that the student tested positive, did not inform the schools, and then sent the student and their sibling to school for seven days,” Dr Geithman told CNN.

In a written statement to CNN, Marin County Public Health said,”These actions are a violation of both Marin County Student & Family Handbook on COVID-19 Safety and Marin County’s Isolation and Quarantine Public Health Order, which requires all individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to isolate themselves for at least 10 days.”