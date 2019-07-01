Houston: All ten people aboard a private aircraft died after it crashed into a hanger of a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time).

According to a spokeswoman for the city of Addison, Mary Rosenbleeth, the incident took place at the Addison Municipal Airport when a Beechcraft King Air 350 veered into a hanger after taking off, and caught fire, killing all ten on board.

The incident took place at the Addison Municipal Airport when a Beechcraft King Air 350 veered into a hanger after taking off, and caught fire, killing all ten on board.

There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident so nobody on the ground was hurt, reported CNN.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)