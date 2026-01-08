Is US planning an indefinite control on Venezuelan oil? Donald Trump answers

Home

Donald Trump has said the United States plans to control the sale of Venezuelan oil indefinitely. Scroll down to know what he has said.

US vs Venezuela: From the date when US attacked its South American neighbour Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his family, global reports started speculations around possible control of the US on the massive crude oil reserves of Venezuela. Clearing all the speculations, Donald Trump’s US has made a big declaration. Announcing the bold global step, US President Donald Trump has said Washington expects to oversee Venezuela and extract oil from the country’s vast reserves for years.

Signaling a prolonged American role in Venezuela following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, the US administration has given no clear end date to its ‘control’ on Venezuela.

What did US President Trump say about maintaining control on oil of Venezuela?

“Only time will tell how long Washington will maintain direct oversight of Venezuela, but indicated it would be “much longer” than months. We will rebuild it in a very profitable way. We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil”, US President Trump said about maintaining control on oil of Venezuela in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times.

According to media reports, Donald Trump has said the United States plans to control the sale of Venezuelan oil indefinitely.

“We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need,” he said.

What did US Energy Secretary say on Venezuelan oil?

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said that the Trump administration plans to control future sales of Venezuelan oil and hold the proceeds in US accounts, a report by IANS news agency said.

“We’re going to market the crude coming out of Venezuela – first this backed-up stored oil and then indefinitely going forward we will sell the production that comes out of Venezuela”, Wright said in his statement, confirming the development.

