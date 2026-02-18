Home

News

Is US preparing for WAR? Washington sends F-22s, F-35s, F-16s, aircraft carrier strike group to Middle East

Is US preparing for WAR? Washington sends F-22s, F-35s, F-16s, aircraft carrier strike group to Middle East

The United States has moved over 50 advanced fighter jets and a carrier strike group toward the Middle East. The development comes amid ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

Is US preparing for WAR? Washington sends F-22s, F-35s, F-16s, aircraft carrier strike group to Middle East

Washington: Amid ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran over its nuclear program, the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East by deploying over 50 fighter jets in the past 24 hours. The data collected by independent flight-tracking data and military aviation monitors showed that several F-22, F-35 and F-16 fighter jets were moving towards the region. These advanced fighter jets moved to the Middle East region with several aerial refuelling tankers, indicating sustained operations. According to US officials, the deployment is a major reinforcement of air and naval assets in the Middle East. The deployment of fighter jets comes as US and Iran officials hold the second round of talks in Geneva.

Second Carrier Strike Group Heading Toward Middle East

The USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier strike group, which is in the mid-Atlantic, has been deployed to the region. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Associated Press that the Ford is moving with three guided-missile destroyers – USS Mahan, USS Bainbridge and USS Winston Churchill. The carrier group is a week away from Iran.

Notably, Washington has already deployed USS Abraham Lincoln and other major air and naval assets to the Middle East earlier this year.

Also Read: Iran-US nuclear deal: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei issues deadly warning to Donald Trump’s US, US should be worried because…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US-Iran Talks

Despite the visible show of force, both sides have struck a cautiously optimistic tone about diplomacy.

The US officials stated that the Geneva talks made significant progress “there are still a lot of details to discuss.” After crucial meetings that involved Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, the Iranian side said they will come back with more detailed proposals in two weeks “to address some of the open gaps in our positions,” the US official said.

On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also described the ongoing talks as “serious, constructive and positive.” During an interview with Iranian state television, he said the discussions are “serious, constructive and positive,” stating that, “Good progress was made compared to the previous meeting, and we now have a clearer path ahead.”

“Ultimately, we were able to reach a general understanding on a set of guiding principles. This does not mean that we can reach an agreement quickly, but at least the path has begun.” Araghchi said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.