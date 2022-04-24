Wilmington: President Joe Biden on Sunday commemorated the 107th anniversary of the start of the “Armenian genocide,” issuing a statement in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians “who were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination” by Ottoman Empire forces. Turkey said Biden’s declaration was ”incompatible with historical facts and international law.”Also Read - President Joe Biden's Job Approval Rating Stuck in Low 40s, Reveals New Poll

Biden's statement did not reference the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Biden has called a genocide. Yet Biden used the anniversary to lay down a set of principles for foreign policy as the United States and its allies arm Ukrainians and impose sanctions on Russia.

"We renew our pledge to remain vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms," the president said. "We recommit ourselves to speaking out and stopping atrocities that leave lasting scars on the world." In 1915, Ottoman officials arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, now Istanbul. The Biden statement notes that this event on April 24 marked the beginning of the genocide.