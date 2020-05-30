New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Friday evening announced that the global superpower has decided to terminate all ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO) after alleging that it failed to monitor and regulate the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus Delhi Updates: Two More Hospitals Declared As Covid-19 Facilities

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” the US president said addressing an aggressive speech from the Rose Garden of the White House. Also Read - India-China Border Standoff: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper Holds Talks With Rajnath Singh

The president said that he will redirect its funding from the Geneva-based WHO towards other global public health organisations. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines Likely Today: Will Metro, Malls, Restaurants Open? Check State-Wise Plan

The Republican leader, however, did not take any questions.

Last month, President Donald Trump had frozen the US funding to WHO and threatened to withdraw it permanently if the UN agency did not follow through their recommendations. HE had also confidently claimed that the deadly virus that has affected people across the globe had originated in a Chinese lab in Wuhan city. China had, however, denied the allegations.

The world needs answers from China on the virus, he said. “We must have transparency…We must have answers not only for us but for the rest of the world,” he said.

Trump also announced a series of decisions against China including issuing a proclamation to deny entry to certain Chinese nationals and tightening of regulations against Chinese investments in America. He said that the US will end special treatment of Hong Kong in response to Chinese imposition of new controls and revise its travel advisory to warn of surveillance in Hong Kong.

Trump said that later in the day, he will issue a proclamation to better secure America’s vital university research and to suspend the entry of certain foreign nationals from China who have been identified as potential security risks.