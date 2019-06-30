New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday, June 30, set foot in North Korean territory and became the first sitting US president to do so.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un each stepped over the border at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula and shook hands, in a massive symbolic gesture.

US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea. pic.twitter.com/lxp6zX9ju4 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

This is the third time that the two leaders have come face to face after their first historic Summit last June in Singapore, which was followed by another in Hanoi, Vietnam, this February.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Trump, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea, said it was a “great honour to cross that line (DMZ)”, while Kim deemed it “as a “historic moment”.

Trump has also invited Kim to Washington, but it was not immediately clear if the latter has accepted the invitation.

If Kim accepts the invitation, it would be the first time a North Korean leader will visit the US.

Following the meeting at the DMZ, the two leaders walked into South Korea.

The Trump-Kim meeting was confirmed earlier in the day by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Presidential Palace here during a joint press conference with his American counterpart, Yonhap reported.

Moon said he has been invited to the DMZ as well, but his “dialogue” with Kim will take place at a later time.

Trump arrived at the Presidential Palace after attending a “business leaders’ event” on Sunday morning with the heads of some South Korean conglomerates.

During his previous visit to South Korea in November 2017, Trump pushed for a DMZ trip with Moon by chopper. But it was cancelled due to bad weather.

With IANS inputs