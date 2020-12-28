New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump has signed into law a $900 billion coronavirus relief and spending package that will avert a government shutdown and deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. Trump had initially refused to sign the bill for days, saying he wanted to give people bigger one-off payments, but later made the announcement in a statement on Sunday night. He had been under pressure from both sides of Congress to sign the package into law. Also Read - Can COVID-19 Vaccines Protect You From The New Coronavirus Strain? Know The Truth

The massive bill is part of a $2.3 trillion spending package that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

As per reports, the government would have shut down Tuesday during the deadly pandemic if Trump did not approve the legislation.

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signalling a wait-and-see approach.