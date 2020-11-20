New Delhi: US President-elect Joe Biden has said that his administration will rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) and he would make sure that China plays by the rules. Biden made the remarks when he was asked if his actions against China could include economic sanctions or tariffs on Beijing, the world’s second largest economy. Also Read - US Election Results: Recount in Georgia Confirms Biden as Winner, Makes Him 1st Democrat to Carry State in Nearly 3 Decades

“It’s not so much about punishing China, it’s about making sure China understands they’ve got to play by the rules. It’s a simple proposition,” Biden said during a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors in his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday. Also Read - Will There be Another Lockdown in America? Read What President-elect Joe Biden Says

He said that is one of the reasons why his administration is going to rejoin the World Health Organisation. “We’re going to rejoin on day one… And we have to make sure there are certain right lines the Chinese understand,” Biden, a Democrat, said. Also Read - Donald Trump's Campaign Withdraws Michigan Lawsuit Against Biden's Victory

Notably, outgoing President Trump had in April announced that the US would withdraw from the WHO, accusing the UN organisation for failing to oversee the onset of the coronavirus as it began to spread in China.

President Trump’s four years in power were the worst phase in China-US relations as the ruling Communist Party of China headed by President Xi Jinping struggled to deal with what Chinese officials say is the most elusive and unpredictable American leader ever since former US president Richard Nixon in 1972 established ties with the Communist nation.

During his tenure, Trump, a Republican, pushed aggressively on all aspects of US-China ties, including with his relentless trade war, challenging China’s military hold on the disputed South China Sea, its constant threats to Taiwan and branding coronavirus as “China virus” after it emerged from Wuhan in December last year.

Chinese strategic experts said Biden entering the White House is expected to provide an opportunity for breakthroughs in resuming high-level communication and rebuilding mutual strategic trust between the two major countries.

