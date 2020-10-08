US President Donald Trump, who is still being treated for COVID-19, said on Thursday that he will not take part in the presidential debate next week scheduled to be held virtually. Also Read - US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: 'Greatest Failure,' Kamala Harris Tears Into Mike Pence For Covid-19 Handling, Says Won't Take Vaccine Endorsed by Trump

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," he told Fox News, saying this was "not acceptable to us." He accused the bipartisan debate commission of trying to "protect" his opponent Joe Biden.

Trump said that he was not made aware of the changes before they were announced.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday morning that the second debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be virtual amid the fallout from the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

The safety of the next debate came into question after Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnoses last week, which required the president to be hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. Trump returned to the White House on Monday.