Washington: US President Joe Biden fell off his bike as he was trying to get off it at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn’t hurt in the tumble. Biden, 79, got back to his feet and proceeded to talk with the members of the public following the incident near his home in Rehoboth Beach, saying he fell as his foot got caught in the pedal strap and that he was not hurt.Also Read - 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Alabama Church Shooting; Suspect In Custody

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine now. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” said a White House official while speaking to CNN. Also Read - FIFA Announces 16 Host Cities For 2026 World Cup Across USA, Canada, Mexico

WATCH:

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

Also Read - US To Provide Additional $1 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine

Biden, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine,” according to a White House statement.

Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.

The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.