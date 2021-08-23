Washington: US President Joe Biden will shortly begin his address updating Americans on the development in evacuation operations in Afghanistan. The address comes after a key meeting with Biden’s national security team to discuss intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates after US officials expressed growing concern about the threat from the Islamic State group (ISIS) to the evacuation at Kabul airport.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Head For Panjshir Valley; US Says Situation at Kabul Airport 'Incredibly Volatile' | Top Developments

Biden's address on Sunday marks one week of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan after the terror organisation seized Kabul, toppling the Ashraf Ghani-led government. Despite heavy criticism regarding the US troops withdrawal agreement, Biden, in his first interview last week, remained stern on his decision, shifting the blame on Afghan leaders for the pandemonium in the war-torn nation.

Stay tuned to this page for LIVE updates.

00.22 AM: What to Expect in Biden’s Address Today

US President Joe Biden is expected to provide a public update on Afghanistan following his meeting with the US national security team. Afghanistan will also be the chief topic of discussion when leaders of the Group of Seven, G-7 nations, including Biden, meet virtually on Tuesday.

00.19 AM: What Biden Said in Previous Address

Biden had stated that he will not repeat the mistakes the US has made in the past, mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of America. He also warned the Taliban of a swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan.

“I know my decision will be criticized, but I would rather take all that criticism than pass this decision on to another President of the United States — yet another one — a fifth one. Because it’s the right one — it’s the right decision for our people. The right one for our brave service members who have risked their lives serving our nation. And it’s the right one for America.”

00.12 AM: Joe Biden to Address Nation at 4:00 PM ET (1:30 AM IST)

US President Joe Biden will address the nation on Afghanistan crisis at 4.00 PM EST or 1.30 AM IST tonight. Biden’s address will take place after a meeting with his national security team on intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation amid Taliban takeover.