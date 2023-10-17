Joe Biden To Visit War-Tor Israel Tomorrow To ‘Reaffirm Solidarity’ Amid Escalating Conflict With Hamas

US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow To 'Reaffirm Solidarity' Amid Escalating Conflict With Hamas

Washington: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken says “US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he’s done unequivocally since Hamas’s slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks. President Biden will underscore our crystal clear message to any actor, state or non-state trying to take advantage of this crisis to attack Israel, don’t. President will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas…The United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza…”

