US Prez Biden Releases $250 Million Military Aid Package To Ukraine, Final Package Of 2023

The United States has announced a military aid package worth USD 250 million for Ukraine, the final package of this year. Congress will now need to decide whether to continue supporting Kyiv's battle against the Russian invasion or not.

US Prez Biden Releases $250 Million Military Aid Package To Ukraine, Final Package Of 2023

Washington: As 2023 comes to an end, the months-long war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate day by day. Amid the ongoing conflict, the United States, that has been providing continuous assistance to Ukraine, has announced a military aid package worth USD 250 million to the country. Notably, this is the final package that the US will provide to Ukraine until Congress gives the green signal to President Joe Biden’s administration’s funding requests, as reported by CNN. Providing details about the military package, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, in a statement, on Wednesday that the USD 250 million package will be granted to the war-torn country under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.

Trending Now

“This package provides up to USD 250 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine. Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defence munitions, other air defence system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armour munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition,” Blinken said in a statement.

You may like to read

The Biden administration, last week, revealed its intention to unveil one additional Ukraine security package before the end of the year. However, it emphasised that it would be the final package that the United States could extend to Ukraine without obtaining explicit approval from lawmakers.

Russia-Ukraine War: Final Weapon Package Of 2023

The Biden-led Government expressed its intention to provide an additional security package to Kyiv before the end of the year. It also underlined that this would be the final package that the Biden government could extend to Ukraine without obtaining explicit approval from lawmakers.

“Once these funds are obligated, the Department will have exhausted the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine,” said Defence Department comptroller Mike McCord in a letter to Congress.

Notably, the USD 250 million package marks the limit of United States’ ability to provide further military assistance to Kyiv to battle with Russia without additional funding from Congress.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.