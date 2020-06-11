New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executed order and authorised the US sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) employees who started an investigation alleging war crimes committed by the American military forces in Afghanistan. Also Read - From 'Self-reliant' India Mission to Bold Policy Reforms, Here's What PM Modi Told ICC | Top Quotes

Giving out no details, the Trump administration said that the investigation was being "pushed forward by an organisation od dubious integrity". The official was referring to the Hague-based court and accused Russia of possibly having a role in the investigation.

The order sent by Trump to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi authorised US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to choke assets of the involved ICC employees and also block their entry into the country.