New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump left members of the United Nations Climate Action Summit stunned as he made a surprise appearance at the UN Headquarters on Monday.

According to reports, President Trump visited where he stayed for about 10 to 15 minutes and stayed to attend the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The US President was not scheduled to attend the summit on climate change as he had to appear for a religious freedom event at the time. However, he was seen sitting beside Vice President Mike Pence along with the world leaders for roughly 15 minutes before exiting the headquarters to head for his scheduled event.

Several Democrats and climate activists slammed the President for choosing to attend the Climate Action Summit as he had previously questioned the global issue of climate change calling it a ‘Chinese hoax’. Trump had also withdrawn the US from Paris Climate Agreement.

Earlier, President Trump had reportedly snubbed the event by not attending it. However, he clarified saying that he was concerned about the issue, highlighting a briefing he received on the recent flooding in Houston prior to ‘Howdy Modi’ event.

The UN Climate Action Summit was attended by over 60 countries, hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Notably, PM Modi is one of the first speakers in the global summit.

The Prime Minister, told the world, “The time to talk is over and the world needs to act now.”

PM Modi also announced the launch of a Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He invited all the world leaders to be a part of this coalition and also spoke about India’s solar alliance initiative, which, he said, has already been joined by 80 countries. He also spoke about his August 15 announcement of ending the use of single-use plastic from October 2.