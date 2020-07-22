New Delhi: The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum and banned any undocumented immigrant from being included in the census for congressional reapportionment. The move has received sharp criticism from the Democrats. Also Read - Donald Trump Tweets Image of Himself Wearing Mask, Says 'Nobody More Patriotic Than Me, Your Favourite President'

Terming them as "illegal aliens", Trump said that it will be set as the policy of the States to "exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status under the Immigration and Nationality Act."

The US President said he was determined in "respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process" that warrants the exclusion of such "illegal aliens from the apportionment base, to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the President's discretion under the law."

Expressing angst over the new memorandum, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said that there was no end to Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

“First, he tried to put a citizenship question on the census but got blocked by the Supreme Court. Now he’s back at it with an unconstitutional order that has no purpose other than to silence and disempower Latino voices and communities of colour,” said Perez slamming the decision.

However, the Trump administration claimed that the decision had been taken to ensure that no foreign diplomatic personnel or ‘documented’ immigrants who are in the country temporarily are excluded from the census for deciding how many members of Congress, as has happened in the past.

The administration, however, also did not immediately clear how the US government was planning to proceed with the omitting of “illegal” immigrants.