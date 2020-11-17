New Delhi: Moments after US pharma giant Moderna announcing that its vaccine has shown more than 94.5 per cent effectiveness to protect against COVID-19, President Donald Trump said history should remember him as the man under whose watch two “great” discoveries were made that will end the pandemic. Also Read - Delhi's COVID Surge Worst in The World; Centre Readies Fight Plan, Directs Airlifting of 75 Doctors & 250 Paramedics

His response comes just a week after Pfizer had announced its COVID vaccine candidate showed over 90% efficacy, of which Trump had claimed credit as well. Also Read - Vaccine on Its Own Will Not End COVID-19 Pandemic, Says WHO

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the president wrote, “Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!” Also Read - Corona Vaccine Latest News: Moderna's Vaccine 94.5% Effective, Says Early Data on Late-stage Clinical Trials

Soon after the After Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown nearly 95% efficacy, the White House credited US President Trump for the progress of the vaccine which has been shown effective for the treatment of coronavirus.

While thanking Trump, White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany lauded his administration’s Operation Warp Speed, under which the advancement was made.

McEnany tweeted, “Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s highly successful Operation Warp Speed, a second vaccine (Moderna) has shown high efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trial. This news comes just after Pfizer likewise proved successful. Big wins for all.”

Vice president Mike Pence too tweeted crediting the Trump administration.

“On January 13, 2020 @moderna_tx partnered with President @realDonaldTrump & @NIH to develop a vaccine for the American people! Today, Moderna announced their vaccine is 95% EFFECTIVE! Operation Warp Speed is a success because of the strong leadership of this President!,” Pence posted on his Twitter handle.

President-elect Joe Biden however tweeted that although development by Moderna offered “further reason to feel hopeful” while also cautioning that any end to the pandemic remains “months away”.

“What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control,” Biden wrote

The US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic, with over 11 million cases of coronavirus.