New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday temporarily suspended H-1B visa system till the end of the current year in order to "reform" and move in the direction of merit-based immigration.

"Moving to a merit-based immigration system," the White House announced in a statement soon after Trump issued a proclamation to temporarily suspend H-1B and other work visas till the end of the year.

According to the statement, the Trump Administration will reform the immigration system to prioritise the highest-skilled workers and "protect American jobs", by offering the H-1B visa only to those offered the highest wage.

These reforms will help protect the wages of American workers and ensure that foreign labour entering our country is highly skilled and does not undercut the United States labour market, the White House noted.

However, the suspension will not affect those immigrants who are already in the US on an existing visa.

Notably, the Trump administration also suspended the L1 visas, that aided in intra-company transfer, as well as, J1 visas, which are widely used by doctors and researchers who are transferred.

The decision has been highly criticised by the corporate sector, who feel that it will hit innovation, push investment and economic activity abroad, slow growth, and reduce job creation for people in the Americas.

“Restrictive changes to our nation’s immigration system will push investment and economic activity abroad, slow growth, and reduce job creation,” said Thomas Donohue, CEO of US Chambers of Commerce.

“Today’s proclamation is a severe and sweeping attempt to restrict legal immigration. Putting up a not welcome’ sign for engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers won’t help our country, it will hold us back,” he said.