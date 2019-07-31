Warsaw: US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Warsaw to participate in the 80th commemoration of the World War-II on September 1, stated a spokesperson for the Polish President. The visit has been confirmed by the White House.

The US President will arrive in Poland on the evening of August 31 and stay till September 2. On the day of the commemoration, Trump is likely to conduct a series of meetings with the Polish side and other high-level guests invited by Warsaw, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Earlier, Polish media had reported that the US President is likely to announce a strengthening of US military presence on Polish soil, which has been much anticipated by the Polish leadership. Notably, in the month of April, a Polish daily named Rzeczpospolita reported that Trump would only visit Warsaw if the military deal between the two countries has been finalised by then. Further, the report had quoted US official sources as saying, “The White House had been pushing the Pentagon to finalise a deal with Poland on the US troop increase as soon as possible, as it preferred to complete the negotiations with the current Polish government. General elections in Poland are scheduled this fall.”

Notably, last month, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Trump in Washington and discussed some final aspects of the military deal. Addressing a press conference, Trump then declared that the US would send an additional 1,000 troops to Poland, which would be taken from the American contingent in Germany. This would add to the 4,500 troops that are already stationed in Poland on a rotational basis.

However, some reports claim that the US is unlikely to build a permanent military base on Polish soil. The Polish government, on the other hand, had been lobbying for this for over a year under project ‘Fort Trump’, committing to pay $2 billion for building the military base.