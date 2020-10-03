New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s condition has been “very concerning” over the last 24 hours, a report by AFP said on Saturday. Quoting an unnamed source, the news agency added that the coming 48 hours would be critical. Notably, the President is currently battling with the Coronavirus infection. Also Read - GST Compensation Cess Worth Rs 20,000 to be Disbursed to All States Tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source told AFP. Also Read - "Stay Home if You Have Any COVID Symptoms," White House Staffers Urged

Shortly after the report of his ill health surfaced, Trump tweeted that he has been “feeling well”. Also Read - Breast Cancer Awareness Month: COVID-19 Pushed Breast Health to Low Priority, Reveals Latest Survey

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!,” he said.

Prior to that, White House physician Sean Conley announced that Donald Trump is “doing very well” at the Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, and is “not on supplemental oxygen right now” and has been “fever free” for the last 24 hours.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made since Thursday. He had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” Conley said.

The team of doctors had also announced that Trump’s cardiac function and kidney function are normal. “The President this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around with the White House medical unit upstairs,” the physician said.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Trump had revealed the diagnosis on Twitter.