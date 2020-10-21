New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden will on Thursday have their third and final round of debate ahead of the upcoming US election on November 3. Also Read - Kamala Harris' Niece Tweets Image Depicting Aunt as Goddess Durga, Hindu Groups Seek Apology

US Presidential debate date & timings: The debate will begin at 9 pm (ET) i.e. (6:30 AM IST) on October 22 at Nashville, Tennessee, and will run for 90 minutes.

Where to watch US Presidential debate: All those who are interested to watch the debate can check out live streaming on social-media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. They can also tune in to Wion live TV.

Further, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks.

Under the new rules, Trump and Biden will each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate.

The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw significant interruptions from both major party candidates, primarily from Trump.

The September 29 debate, moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, was widely criticised for its off-the-rails nature.

The second presidential debate set for October 15 was cancelled after Trump refused to do a virtual face-off with his Democratic challenger despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis. The presidential rivals separately held competing town halls last week instead. The third and final debate will be moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker.

