New Delhi: The in-person voting in America’s key states like New York, New Jersey, Virginia have finally begun on Tuesday. The states continue to open ballots according to their time zones and the first ballots were casted in two small towns in the state of New Hampshire–Dixville Notch and Millsfield. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

The voting began today with voters choosing their desired candidates as Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden takes on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. Over a 100 million Americans had already casted their ballots by Tuesday (November 3) and the rest of the country have started heading to polling stations to conclude a bitter and divisive US election campaign. Also Read - 36 Days, 9477 Miles, 19 States: Sadhguru Shares Experience of Exploring Spiritual America

Republican candidate Trump ended his final rally early Tuesday morning by promising that he would once again defy the polls and political wisdom. Both the presidential candidates ended their long going bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates for the election. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

As per reports, the November 3 presidential election is being termed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election process has already started setting records for turnout.

The 2020 US elections, including presidential and congressional races, came amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Americans will decide the fate of incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden through their votings. To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

The final results are expected to start trickling in from late Tuesday evening, mostly after 8pm (EST). Joe Biden is currently leading Donald Trump in the national polls as the US approaches its 2020 presidential election. If elected, he would be the oldest president in US history at his inauguration, at age 78. Trump, who is currently 74, would also be the oldest president ever if he wins a second term.

But leading in polls does not guarantee victory. Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the polls for almost the entire 2016 campaign. She ended up losing in the electoral college.

(With Agency Inputs)