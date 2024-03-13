US Presidential Election 2024: Biden Secures Democratic Nomination With Face-Off Against Donald Trump

Joe Biden issued a statement and called Trump's campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.

US Presidential Election 2024: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday secured the Democratic Party’s nomination, with a face-off against former President Donald Trump looming in what would be the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years. For securing the Democratic party’s nomination, Biden required 1,968 delegates, a number Edison Research said he passed on Tuesday night as results began to come in from the primary contest in Georgia, ahead of expected results from Mississippi, Washington state, the Northern Mariana Islands and Democrats living abroad.

Soon after this, Joe Biden issued a statement and called Trump’s “campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

“Voters now have a choice to make about the future of this country. Are we going to stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down? Will we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms or let extremists take them away?” he said.

Talking about Gaza war, Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he is “hurting more than helping” Israel by failing to limit casualties, as reported by CNN.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, Biden said, “What’s happening is he has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas. But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken.”

“He’s hurting – I – in my view, he’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel by making the rest of the world – it’s contrary to what Israel stands for. And I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden added, expressing concern about the impact on Israel’s international standing.

Biden has been warning for months that Israel risks losing international support due to mounting civilian casualties in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 31,000, CNN reported.

The strained relationship between the two leaders is evident in Biden’s latest remarks. He emphasised that a potential Israeli invasion of the Gaza city of Rafah, where over 1.5 million Palestinians reside, is a “red line” for him.

Biden also said that he would not cut off weapons like the Iron Dome missile interceptors, which are crucial for protecting Israeli civilians from rocket attacks.

Additionally, the US military announced on Sunday that a ship had set sail carrying equipment to build a floating pier on Gaza’s coast, part of a Biden administration effort to deliver aid to the enclave by sea and help ease its hunger crisis, as reported by The New York Times.

The administration’s plan for a pier and causeway, announced last week, could eventually help deliver as many as two million meals a day for residents of Gaza. But the Pentagon has said that the project will take weeks to complete, and humanitarian officials have criticised the plans, saying delivering aid by truck is far more efficient.

Meanwhile, nearly 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza are suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, and lack of proper health care, according to the Gaza health ministry. The ministry said in a statement on Friday that about 5,000 women in Gaza were giving birth every month in “harsh, unsafe and unhealthy conditions as a result of bombardment and displacement,” as reported by The New York Times.

