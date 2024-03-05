US Presidential Election 2024: Supreme Court Restores Donald Trump’s Colorado Ballot Eligibility

The latest ruling makes it clear that it is Congress, rather than individual states, that is responsible for establishing regulations regarding the enforcement of the 14th Amendment provision.

The US Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump, allowing him to stay on the primary ballot in Colorado. This decision rejects the state’s attempt to disqualify Trump and could potentially establish national guidelines. The ruling, with three liberal and six conservative justices in agreement, marks a significant victory for Trump, the leading candidate in the Republican presidential race. The Supreme Court’s decision emphasizes that states do not have the authority to remove a candidate from the ballot based on their involvement in events like the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s assumption that states can disqualify a presidential candidate under the 14th Amendment was deemed incorrect by the US Supreme Court. The 14th Amendment prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding public office. “Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing section 3 against all federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse,” the ruling said.

Therefore, this decision applies to all US states, not just Colorado.

The result puts an end to the attempts in states like Colorado, Illinois, Maine and others to remove Trump from the ballot due to his endeavours to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election against Democrat Joe Biden.

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump posted on his social media shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision was released.

The ruling came one day before Super Tuesday, the day in the presidential primary cycle when most states vote. This year, some 15 states and one territory, including Colorado, will vote on Super Tuesday.

The three liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as Trump-appointed Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, however, criticized their five conservative colleagues for delving deeper than necessary into resolving Trump’s case by concluding that the enforcement of the 14th Amendment can only occur through legislation enacted by Congress.

“The majority announces that a disqualification for insurrection can occur only when Congress enacts a particular kind of legislation pursuant to Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment. In doing so, the majority shuts the door on other potential means of federal enforcement,” wrote the three liberal justices.

“Although we agree that Colorado cannot enforce Section 3, we protest the majority’s effort to use this case to define the limits of federal enforcement of that provision,” they continued.

Barrett, Trump’s last appointee to the high court, wrote in a concurring opinion that in her judgment, “this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency”.

“The Court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a Presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the Court should turn the national temperature down, not up,” wrote Barrett.

