US Presidential Elections 2024: Trump Maintains Lead Over Joe Biden By 8 Percentage Points In Georgia Poll

US Presidential Election 2024: Interestingly, Donald Trump won his first 20 delegates in the race for the Republican nomination after receiving 51% of the vote in the Iowa Caucus.

US Presidential Elections 2024: Former US President Donald Trump maintained lead over Joe Biden by 8 percentage points in Georgia, according to a poll conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that indicated 45 percent of Peach State voters would back the Republican, compared to 37 percent who would support the Democratic incumbent.

The survey in Georgia comes as an alert for Joe Biden, who turned Georgia blue in 2020 for the first time in nearly 30 years of Republican dominance. It should also be noted that Trump won his first 20 delegates in the race for the Republican nomination after receiving 51% of the vote in the Iowa Caucus.

As per the survey, a sizable portion of independent voters stated they would either not support Biden (13.8%) or are still unsure of their choice (10.7%).

In another development, Trump was projected to win the Iowa caucuses, according to CNN, solidifying his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.

Trump’s victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

According to CNN, around 4 per cent of the results have been released so far, according to which, Trump is expected to receive 16 of Iowa’s 40 delegates.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are estimated to get four delegates each so far. There are 16 delegates unallocated.

Notably, whoever wins the GOP nomination needs to win at least 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates awarded.

The focus of the race will now turn to New Hampshire, which will hold its first-in-the-nation Republican primary on January 23.

The result has put added pressure on his two GOP rivals — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ahead of next week’s contest.

While Haley will be hoping to impress among a more ideologically diverse primary electorate. She has been gaining on Trump in the state, and the state could serve as a backstop after her Iowa loss, even though the former president still has a substantial edge in the Granite State, The Hill reported.

The Iowa outcome is a deeper cut for DeSantis, according to CNN. DeSantis along with aligned outside groups, spent heavily in the state, hoping to overtake Trump and signal a changing of guard in national Republican politics.

Notably, in Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, he lost Iowa to then-candidate Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) before going on to win New Hampshire and then the nomination.

However, the road ahead is not easy for the former president as he continues to face substantial challenges to his campaign, including multiple criminal indictments and ongoing legal battles in courtrooms across the country.

