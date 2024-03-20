US Presidential Elections: Biden And Trump Inch Closer To Rematch With Easy Win In Ohio, Illionis And Kansas

In Ohio, Illinois, and Florida, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate, managed to garner a notable portion of the Republican vote, despite no longer actively participating in the race.

Washington: Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue to solidify their leads in the race for delegates following the primary elections held on Tuesday. Both candidates are now looking ahead to a potential rematch in the upcoming November election. In Ohio, Illinois, and Kansas, Trump and Biden secured significant victories, further strengthening their positions in the race. Trump emerged victorious in the Republican primary in Florida, where the Democrats opted not to hold a primary.

The primary elections also highlighted a heated Senate race in Ohio, adding to the political dynamics of the region.

Trump’s previous Republican challenger, Nikki Haley, who served as his UN ambassador, decided to end her presidential campaign post Super Tuesday, paving the way for Trump to consolidate his support within the party. On the Democratic side, Biden’s long-shot challenger, Congressman Dean Phillips, also withdrew from the race, signaling a shift in the dynamics of the Democratic primary.

As the primary season progresses, both Trump and Biden are focusing on building momentum and securing the necessary support to emerge as the final candidates for the presidential election in November.

