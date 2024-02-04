Home

News

US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary By Huge Margin, Here’s Why This Victory Was Important

US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary By Huge Margin, Here’s Why This Victory Was Important

The first officially sanctioned race of the nominating season, i.e. the South Carolina Democratic Primary has been won by the US Prez Joe Biden. Know why this win is important..

US President Joe Biden

New Delhi: The US Presidential Elections 2024 have begun and will continue till the main election date which is November 5, 2024. While former US President Donald Trump is the presidential nominee from the Republican Party, POTUS Joe Biden is the Democratic Party nominee, eyeing at the second term as the President of USA. In the first contest for the Democrats’ as mentioned in their presidential nominating calendar, Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Primary by a huge margin; he has shows that the Black voters are with him and Biden has also proved how he is on the right path, heading towards renomination.

Trending Now

POTUS Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

As mentioned earlier, US President Joe Biden, who is eyeing for his second term, has one at the South Carolina Primary which is an important victory in this US Presidential Elections 2024. According to reports by Reuters, “U.S. President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary — the first officially sanctioned race of the party’s nominating season — with early returns showing him dominating two other candidates, according to Edison Research projections.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.