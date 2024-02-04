By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary By Huge Margin, Here’s Why This Victory Was Important
The first officially sanctioned race of the nominating season, i.e. the South Carolina Democratic Primary has been won by the US Prez Joe Biden. Know why this win is important..
New Delhi: The US Presidential Elections 2024 have begun and will continue till the main election date which is November 5, 2024. While former US President Donald Trump is the presidential nominee from the Republican Party, POTUS Joe Biden is the Democratic Party nominee, eyeing at the second term as the President of USA. In the first contest for the Democrats’ as mentioned in their presidential nominating calendar, Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Primary by a huge margin; he has shows that the Black voters are with him and Biden has also proved how he is on the right path, heading towards renomination.
POTUS Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary
As mentioned earlier, US President Joe Biden, who is eyeing for his second term, has one at the South Carolina Primary which is an important victory in this US Presidential Elections 2024. According to reports by Reuters, “U.S. President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary — the first officially sanctioned race of the party’s nominating season — with early returns showing him dominating two other candidates, according to Edison Research projections.”