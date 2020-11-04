New Delhi: It has been over 24 hours that in-person voting has ended in the key states of America, but the counting of ballots remains underway until late Wednesday. Even though according to most of the final polls of the 2020 election Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is largely leading with 238 electoral votes, anyone can become the winner. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

At this moment, the race still remains too close to call as President Donald Trump has secured 214 votes and is in a tight race with his challenger. The battleground states are still up for grabs and leaves no clear picture yet of who is actually ahead in the race and when Americans will know their winner. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

Among the states that still continue to count ballots are — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania which are traditionally Democratic-leaning states that Trump narrowly won in 2016. The states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada also remained too close to call. Also Read - Joe Biden Creates History With Most Votes Cast for US Presidential Candidate, Breaks Barack Obama's Record

At present, Biden has secured 238 electoral votes while Trump is at 214, which means a handful of wins in a number of states that are still calculating results could bring a surprise in the tight race and put either candidate over the majority count of 270 electoral votes which is needed to claim victory.

President Trump’s overnight victory in Florida closed off Biden’s potential pathway to an early victory, however the democratic nominee managed to flip Arizona from Trump that he had won by 100,000 votes four years ago.

Earlier in the day, Republican President Donald Trump spoke at the White House and claimed victories in several states that were still too early to call. He also pushed out a baseless accusation of “fraud” in the presidential election saying, “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

However, his assertion of victory has not been confirmed by any media outlet or any election official.

Trump added, “This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment.”

Meanwhile, Biden conveyed his confidence and asked his supporters to have patience as counting continued in crucial battlegrounds. He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and that it could take a day or longer to know who won. He said, “Keep the faith. Your patience is commendable.”

Therefore, the result still remains up in the air as a number of key states still continue to count hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots outstanding.