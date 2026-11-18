US proposes tougher green card rules for foreign workers: What it means for Indians seeking permanent residency

The US has proposed stricter green card rules for foreign workers, including Indians. The proposed changes would require employers to advertise jobs for at least 90 days, prioritise American applicants and face tighter checks before sponsoring foreign professionals for permanent residency.

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US green card rules: what changes has the labour department proposed? (Image: Pixabay/Representational)

Indian professionals planning to settle in the United States could face additional hurdles in getting employment-based green cards if a new proposal by the US government comes into effect. The US Department of Labour (DOL) has proposed stricter rules for companies hiring foreign workers permanently. The move aims to ensure that American citizens and eligible workers get the first opportunity to apply for jobs before employers sponsor foreign nationals for green cards.

The proposal, announced on November 17, is part of a major overhaul of the Programme Electronic Review Management (PERM) labour certification system. This is the first major revision of the programme’s rules in nearly 20 years.

Under the proposed rules, companies will have to make stronger efforts to find qualified American candidates before offering permanent employment to foreign workers. They will also face tighter checks to ensure that job advertisements are not designed to favour a particular foreign applicant.

The changes could affect thousands of foreign professionals, including Indian employees working in the technology, healthcare, engineering and other specialised sectors.

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said the proposal would give American workers priority in accessing high-paying and skilled jobs. “This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour,” he said.

US green card rules: what changes has the labour department proposed?

One of the biggest changes is the way companies will advertise vacancies before sponsoring foreign workers. Under the existing system, employers have to advertise jobs and show that no qualified, willing and available American worker has applied for the position.

The proposed rules would make this process stricter. Companies would have to use the same recruitment methods for PERM-sponsored positions that they normally use when hiring employees for similar jobs.

The new recruitment process would include:

Advertising vacancies on company websites and online job portals.

Using social media platforms to reach potential candidates.

Participating in job fairs and campus recruitment programmes.

Keeping job advertisements active for at least 90 calendar days instead of the existing 30-day minimum.

Providing evidence that genuine efforts were made to find qualified American candidates.

The proposal would also prevent employers from creating or changing job requirements specifically to favour a foreign worker they want to sponsor.

Nurses, physical therapists also face stricter hiring rules

The proposed changes could particularly affect occupations that have enjoyed certain exemptions from the regular labour market test. At present, some occupations, including nurses and physical therapists, receive special treatment under Schedule A. This allows employers to avoid the usual PERM recruitment process for these jobs.

The Labour Department has proposed ending its administrative exemption for these occupations.

If the proposal is finalised, employers hiring foreign nurses, physical therapists and certain professionals with exceptional abilities in science and the arts would also have to consider qualified American applicants before sponsoring foreign workers.

New restrictions for companies that have laid off American employees

Under the new framework, employers would have to continue considering qualified American workers who were laid off during the recruitment and green card application process.

Companies that have laid off American employees within the previous two years could also face restrictions on applying for permanent labour certification for the same or similar positions in the same area of employment.

The proposal also seeks to strengthen record-keeping and reporting requirements so that employers can be held accountable for their recruitment practices.

How will the new US green card rules affect Indian workers?

The proposed changes could have a significant impact on Indian professionals seeking permanent residency in the US, particularly those working in technology, healthcare, engineering and other specialised fields.

India is among the countries with the highest number of employment-based green card applicants. Many Indian professionals depend on employer sponsorship to obtain permanent residency through the EB-2 and EB-3 visa categories.

If the new rules are approved, Indian workers could face longer waits even before their green card applications reach the next stage.

Here are some possible effects:

1. Longer green card sponsorship process: Companies will have to advertise jobs for at least 90 days and complete additional recruitment checks before sponsoring foreign employees. This could increase the time employers need to complete the PERM process.

2. More competition from American job seekers: Indian professionals could face greater competition as employers will have to give qualified American applicants a fair opportunity to apply for the same positions.

3. Fewer sponsorship opportunities after layoffs: Companies that have recently laid off American workers could face restrictions on sponsoring foreign employees for similar positions. This could affect Indian professionals working in companies that have announced job cuts.

4. Greater scrutiny of employer-sponsored applications: Companies will have to maintain detailed records of their recruitment efforts and prove that they followed the same hiring standards used for other positions. This could make employers more cautious about sponsoring foreign workers.

Indian green card applicants already face long waiting periods

The proposed changes come at a time when Indian applicants are already dealing with long backlogs in employment-based green card categories. According to the US State Department’s November 2026 Visa Bulletin, the EB-2 final action date for Indian applicants is January 1, 2014, while the EB-3 date is January 22, 2014. This means applicants with later priority dates must continue waiting for an immigrant visa to become available.

The additional recruitment requirements could make the initial employer sponsorship stage more time-consuming, adding another challenge for professionals hoping to settle in the US.

However, the proposal does not amount to a ban on hiring Indian workers or directly change H-1B visa rules. It focuses on the permanent labour certification process used by employers sponsoring foreign nationals for green cards.

Are the new US Green Card rules in effect yet?

No. The changes are still at the proposal stage and have not become law.

The US Department of Labour has invited employers, immigration experts and other interested parties to submit their views on the proposed changes. The deadline for public comments is January 19, 2027.

The department will review the feedback before deciding whether to finalise the rules.