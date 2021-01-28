New Delhi: The US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said that the United States is ready to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal and start negotiations with it only if Tehran joins and complies with its provisions. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it. Also Read - Iran’s Nuclear Program - Will it Become The Next Battleground For United States?

With regard to Iran, President (Joe) Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing and then we would use that as a platform to build, with our allies and partners, what we called a longer and stronger agreement and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran, Blinken said. Also Read - Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran Nuclear Deal: Israel PM gather security chiefs; aims at curbing Iran's nuclear drive

But we are a long way from that point. Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts, he said. Also Read - Iran says 90 per cent of 'technical issues' solved in talks on US-Iran nuclear deal

With regards to how the US would engage in this issue if Iran decides to come back into compliance, Blinken said the administration will build a strong team of experts and bring to bear different perspectives on the issue.

One of the things that I feel very strongly about is that in any of the issues we’re engaged on, in any of the issues that we’re tackling and that our foreign policy has to confront, that we are constantly questioning our own assumptions and premises, that we do not engage in groupthink, that there is as much self-criticism and self-reflection as we get from, appropriately, the outside, whether it’s from you or whether it’s from people who disagree with the policies we’re pursuing, he said.

So I think you can expect to see that as we move forward both with regard potentially to Iran and, for that matter, to just about any other issue we tackle, Blinken said.