Texas: Health officials in Texas announced on Monday that it recorded the first death related to the omicron COVID-19 variant. The deceased was an unvaccinated man, and this is believed to be the first known recorded omicron death in the United States, said the Texas’ Harris County health department.Also Read - As Omicron Hits 41 States of US, Experts Warn of 'Viral Blizzard' of COVID-19

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States, ABC News reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue. The victim, aged between 50-60 years old, was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 as he was unvaccinated, the health department said in a statement. Also Read - Thinking of Visiting Himachal For Christmas, New Year? Here's What CM Jairam Thakur Said on Omicron, Overcrowding

County judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted that the man was the first local fatality from the variant. “Please – get vaccinated and boosted,” Hidalgo said. Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Crosses 160 Mark; Maharashtra, Delhi Register Highest Cases | Key Updates

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the CDC said on Monday. Earlier in December, Britain reported the first publicly confirmed death globally from Omicron. Twelve people in Britain have now died with the variant, and 104 are currently in hospital with it, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio on Monday.