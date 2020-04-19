New Delhi: Days after President Trump said that he is planning to restore normal activities, the United States on Sunday registered nearly 1,891 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, while the number of infections crossed 70o,000, the highest number of cases and fatalities in the world. Also Read - Coronavirus: Chandigarh Declared Containment Zone, No Relaxation in Curbs Even After April 20

If reports are to be believed, the US now has a total of 701,610 confirmed coronavirus cases with 37,055 deaths. The state of New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, has reported 230,579 cases and 17,131 fatalities. According to the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 3,574,392 people across the US have been tested for the deadly disease so far. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Nearly 30% Cases in Country Linked to Tablighi, Says Govt as Death Toll Nears 500-Mark; Chandigarh Declared Containment Zone

The global coronavirus death toll has reached 154,142, with nearly two-thirds of all fatalities in Europe. A total of 2,242,868 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in November last year. Also Read - COVID-19: Amit Shah Holds Lockdown Review Meet With Top Officials of Control Room

Earlier on Saturday, an independent UN human rights expert had advised the US to take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from plunging into poverty.

Over a four-week period, more than 22 million people have filed for unemployment and US Federal Reserve economists reportedly project up to 47 million job losses through the summer. Food bank use is skyrocketing and almost a third of housing tenants in the US reportedly did not pay April’s rent on time.

The independent expert said that people in poverty were disproportionately threatened by the coronavirus.

“They are more likely to work in jobs with a high risk of exposure, live in crowded and insecure housing, reside in neighbourhoods that are more vulnerable because of air pollution, and lack access to healthcare. Communities of colour, who face a persistent racial wealth gap, are at particular risk and are dying at much higher rates,” he added.

(With agency inputs)