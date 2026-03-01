US rejects Iran’s claim of striking USS Abraham Lincoln; CENTCOM issues big statement says, 'missiles didn’t...'

  • Home
Moments after Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday said that they targeted the US Aircraft carrier Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a big statement.

Published date india.com Published: March 1, 2026 10:09 PM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
Moments after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday said that they targeted the US Aircraft carrier Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a big statement. Taking to X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, “Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE. The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime.”

Sumaila Zaman

