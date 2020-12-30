New Delhi: The United States on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant in Colorado that’s been seen in the United Kingdom. The announcement was made by state Governor Jared Polis. Also Read - After Agreement With UK, Now EU Chiefs to Sign Brexit Trade Deal Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

He tweeted, "Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK." He also attached an official statement from his office and state health officials that said the individual is a "male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has no travel history."

The man with the new COVID strain is presently kept in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, said state health officials. The individual had no close contacts so far, but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases through contact tracing interviews, the statement said.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

Scientists in the UK believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release.

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and performing contract tracing to determine the spread of the variant throughout the state.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Polis said.

Polis and state health officials are expected to address the public on Wednesday.

The discovery of the new variant lead the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travellers arriving to the US from the UK, requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

(With Agency inputs)