New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday restricted charter flights from India, accusing the country of "unfair and discriminatory practices" by violating a treaty governing aviation between the two countries.

Issuing a statement, the US Department of Transportation said that a foreign air carrier of India "will be required, effective 30 days after the service date of this Order, to obtain prior approval from the Department in the form of a statement of authorization before operating any Third and/or Fourth Freedom charter flights to or from the US".

"We are taking this action because the government of India has impaired the operating rights of US carriers and has engaged in discriminatory and restrictive practices with respect to US carrier services to and from India," it added.

Read full statement here:

Notably, Air India is currently the only foreign air carrier of India that holds the Department authority to conduct operations to/from the US with its own aircraft and crew.