US Secret Service Agents Protecting US President Biden’s Granddaughter Open Fire After 3 People Try To Get Into Car
One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.
Washington DC: US Secret Service agents opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle that was carrying President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
The agents, who were assigned to protect Naomi Biden, saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.
