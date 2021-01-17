New Delhi: In yet another latest leg-crossing detail that erupted about the Trump family is that the US Secret Service agents who stood guard in Washington’s elite Kalorama neighborhood protecting US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, were not allowed to use the bathroom and have office space inside the couple’s residence. Also Read - Melania Trump vs Ivanka Net Worth: Who Owns More | Read Here
As a result of which, the US Secret Service had to rent a small studio apartment, near the Kushner's home, said a source with knowledge of the service's activities. According to a CNN report, the Kushner-Trump home is substantial in size, at 5,000 square feet, and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Despite that, the agents on the family's protective detail do not enter the home, the source said.
The Secret Service had to pay a rent of $3,000 a month for the apartment which is more than $100,000 to date since September 2017. However, a White House spokesperson Judd Deere has denied that Trump and Kushner restricted agents from their residence and asserted that it was the Secret Service's decision not to allow the protective detail inside. That account is disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who said the agents were kept out at the family's request, said a Washington Post report.
“The Kushners have a tremendous amount of respect for the servicemen and women on their detail and for the United States Secret Service as a whole. Their home will always be open to them and they have immense gratitude for their service over the last four years,” said Deere.
The paper also quoted one law enforcement official as saying: “It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Secret Service initially declined to comment and wrote an email stating that the agency “does not discuss the means, methods or resources utilized to carry out our protective mission.”