US seizes Russian oil tanker with Ukrainian citizens on it, Russians released, Zelenskyy’s men held

The presence of Ukrainian citizens on the Russian oil tanker Bella-1, seized by the US, has been confirmed.

Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed to be present on the Russian oil tanker Bella-1, seized by the US. This information was provided by the Ukrainian Embassy in the US. The Russian citizens aboard have been released. According to a report by the Ukrainian news portal Pravda, the embassy stated that it is in constant contact with US authorities regarding the matter and has requested consular access for the Ukrainian citizens on board. The Ukrainian Embassy clarified that further action will be decided after all the facts are known. The embassy also stated that it is monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to establish contact with the Ukrainian citizens.

Citizens of which countries were on board the Russian tanker?

Russian TV channel REN TV claimed that the ship was carrying 20 Ukrainians, 6 Georgians, and 2 Russian citizens. Reports also suggest that 3 Indians were part of the crew. However, the Ukrainian Embassy has not officially confirmed these figures and stated that it is awaiting information from the US administration. It is worth noting that on January 7, the US military seized two oil tankers. One of these tanks was registered under the Russian flag and was captured by the US after a chase of more than two weeks.

Why was the oil tanker seized?

The US alleges that these tankers were violating international sanctions and were involved in illegal oil transportation. The US stated that the ships’ crews could face prosecution in the US. US Vice President JD Vance stated that the Bella-1 tanker was attempting to evade accountability by claiming to be a Russian vessel. Following this, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the US had decided to release two Russian citizens on board.

Are there any Russians on board?

Russia stated that the release of Russian citizens was made possible by US President Donald Trump’s decision. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to the US leadership. Meanwhile, Ukraine is investigating how many crew members on board the ship are Ukrainian citizens and what their legal status will be. This incident has come to light at a time when relations between the US and Russia are already tense, while the US is supporting Ukraine, which is embroiled in war.

