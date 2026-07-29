US Senate clears Russia Sanctions Bill: Will India’s Russian oil imports be hit? Here’s what the bill means

The Iran-US war has choked off Gulf crude supplies that previously accounted for roughly 40% of India’s oil imports, forcing refiners to turn to Russian crude as the main alternative source.

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US-Iran war escalates: Trump claims Iran wants to make a deal amid fresh US military strikes(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

The US Senate has passed a major Russia sanctions bill that could have significant implications for countries buying Russian oil, including India. The legislation is aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow by targeting its energy revenues, which the US believes are helping fund the war in Ukraine. Although the bill has cleared the Senate, it still needs approval from the US House of Representatives before it can become law. If it is passed there and signed by the US President, it could affect India’s trade and energy imports.

“We are proud to announce an agreement on legislation to stop purchasers of Russian oil and gas from fueling Putin’s war machine and to continue restricting the Iranian regime’s ability to support terrorism and build its nuclear programme,” a group of senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties said.

What is the Russia sanctions bill?

The bill proposes tougher sanctions against Russia and also targets countries that continue to buy large amounts of Russian oil and natural gas.

Section 113 of the bill specifically targets the five countries that purchase the largest volumes of Russian fuel or facilitate sanctions evasion through shadow fleets, threatening them with additional 100 per cent tariffs.

One of its key provisions allows the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the biggest buyers of Russian energy. India is among the countries that could be affected because it has become one of the largest importers of Russian crude oil since the Ukraine war began.

Why is India concerned?

After Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022, Russia began selling crude oil to India at discounted prices. Indian refiners increased purchases because cheaper oil helped reduce import costs and kept domestic fuel prices under control.

Today, Russia is one of India’s biggest crude oil suppliers. If the US sanctions become law and are enforced, India could face higher tariffs on exports to the US or pressure to reduce Russian oil imports.

What could be the impact on India?

1. Costlier trade with the US- If tariffs are imposed, Indian goods exported to the US could become more expensive. This may affect sectors such as engineering goods, textiles, chemicals and other products that depend on the American market.

2. Pressure on oil imports- India may come under greater diplomatic pressure to reduce its dependence on Russian crude and buy oil from other countries. However, switching suppliers could increase India’s import bill because Russian oil is generally available at lower prices.

3. Impact on fuel prices- If India has to purchase more expensive crude from elsewhere, fuel prices could rise over time. However, any impact would depend on global oil prices and the government’s policy on fuel pricing.

4. Trade talks may become more difficult- India and the US have been working to strengthen economic ties. If sanctions are implemented, they could complicate ongoing trade discussions between the two countries.

Is the bill certain to become law?

The Senate has passed the bill, but it still needs approval from the House of Representatives. Even if it becomes law, the legislation gives the US President the authority to grant exemptions or temporarily waive some sanctions if it is considered to be in America’s national interest. This means the final impact on India is still uncertain.

How has India responded?

India has repeatedly said that its energy purchases are based on national interest and energy security. The government maintains that buying discounted Russian oil has helped ensure stable fuel supplies and protect the economy from high global oil prices.

New Delhi has also stressed that it follows international obligations while making decisions on energy imports.