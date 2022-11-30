‘Love Is Love’, Says Joe Biden As US Senate Passes Landmark Bill To Protect Same-Sex Marriage

The US Senate passed landmark legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the country. Hailing the move, US President Joe Biden praised the bipartisan vote and said "love is love".

The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36. (Photo: Wikimeda Commons)

New Delhi: The US Senate passed landmark legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36, including support from 12 Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was a “long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.”

The bill requires the US federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. According to US media, it also guarantees recognition of marriages between states through the full faith and credit clause of the US Constitution.

However, the bill does not require US states to issue marriage licenses contrary to their laws.

The legislation was crafted through bipartisan collaboration and amended to provide religious protections for organizations that do not wish to provide goods or services to celebrate same-sex marriages.

The bill also contains provisions to prevent it from being used to diminish or repeal protections such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The House passed the bill in July, placing the legislation on track to be signed by US President Joe Biden. The Senate passed the bill in its so-called “lame duck session” between Election Day earlier in November and the new class of lawmakers taking office in January.

Joe Biden Reacts

US President Joe Biden praised the bipartisan vote and said he will sign the bill “promptly and proudly” if it is passed by the House. He said it will ensure that LGBTQ youth “will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own”. “With today’s bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love,” Joe Biden said in a statement.