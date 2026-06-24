US Senate passes resolution seeking to limit Donald Trump’s Iran war powers

Donald Trump claimed that 19 millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait on Monday, which was an all time record.

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US Senate passes resolution seeking to limit Donald Trump's Iran war powers(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

In a big setback for US President Donald Trump, the US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a resolution directing Trump to withdraw American military forces from the conflict with Iran. This reflects mounting concerns among lawmakers about the risk of further escalation in the Middle East. According to CNN, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure. On the other hand, Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the resolution.

Also Read: ‘No tolls for 60 days…’: Trump says US may charge Hormuz transit fees if Iran Deal is not completed

Why did the US Senate pass a resolution to limit Donald Trump’s Iran war powers?

The measure is historically significant, marking the first occasion since the passage of the War Powers Resolution in 1973 that both chambers of Congress have voted to require a president to end a military engagement. According to CNN, the fact that Republican Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick were not present and had previously opposed similar war powers resolutions helped lead to the passage of this resolution. This vote occurred at the same time as Democrats are currently attempting to pass legislation through both chambers of Congress to limit the president’s ability to use military force against Iran without first obtaining approval from Congress. CNN reported that support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks. The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats.

Which senators backed the measure, and who opposed it?

After this vote, Trump took to Truth Social and criticized the legislators as “GRANDSTANDERS” and called their behavior “UNPATRIOTIC”. Although the resolution passed both houses of Congress, the resolution is a concurrent resolution; it does not require the President’s signature to be effective. It also does not create an enforceable law. In addition, a White House official dismissed the significance of the Senate Vote.”

Earlier in June, Trump stated, “Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT

“Concurrent resolutions do not go to the president and have no force of law,” the official said, according to CNN. The official also argued that the resolution was largely symbolic and attributed its passage to the absence of several Republican senators.The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. However, the White House maintained that such a requirement was unnecessary because “there are no hostilities from which to remove US forces, as hostilities terminated with the ceasefire on April 7th”, as reported by CNN.

Also Read: ‘Several Indian civilians lost lives…’: PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that 19 millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait on Monday, which was an all time record. “Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.