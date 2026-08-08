US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that seeks 100% tariffs on India, China, and others buyers

The US Senate has approved a bill targeting Russia and major buyers of its oil, including India and China. The legislation could pave the way for steep tariffs on countries accused of supporting Moscow’s war efforts through Russian energy purchases.

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US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that seeks 100% tariffs on India, China, and others buyers(Photo Credit: ChatGpt)

In a development that could have significant implications for India, the US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to punish Russia and key buyers of its petroleum products, such as China and India, claiming that such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war. The bill, renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, cleared the Senate with an 86-11 vote. It gives US President Donald Trump the authority to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that rank among the five largest buyers of Russian oil and natural gas.

What does the US Senate’s Russia sanctions bill propose?

The top five importers of oil and gas from Russia include China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia. In addition to sanctions against Russia, the legislation will extend the validity of the Iran Sanctions Act passed in 1996 until July 2031, which punishes companies that invest in the energy sector of Iran. The bipartisan initiative was spearheaded by Lindsey Graham, a senator from the Republican Party who died on July 11, and Richard Blumenthal from the Democratic Party.

Also Read: US imposes fresh sanctions on six entities, one individual over Iran-linked digital asset network after Hormuz attacks

Which countries are among the top importers of Russian oil and gas?

After the sudden demise of Graham, politicians from all parties worked tirelessly to pass the bill and honour the memory of the senator, a loyal ally of Ukraine. Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister who was appointed to his seat after his death said, “This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia’s economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice – a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy,” as reported by news agency PTI.

It also seeks to impose sanctions against Russian politicians and officials, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, oligarchs and financial institutions. After the vote, Senator Blumenthal told reporters that Graham would be “proud of what we’ve done”. Blumenthal said, “These sledgehammer sanctions and tariffs will stop all who are complicit in this murderous, criminal war of aggression against brave free people.”

Some Democrats have warned that the bill would give Trump new tariff powers at a time when he has put such levies at the centre of his trade policy.

Bill to go to the House of Representatives for approval

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for approval when it reconvenes on August 31. Democrat Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer have criticised the legislation for creating “sweeping new tariff authorities that the president could weaponise with abandon, as he has repeatedly done in the past”. “We welcome our Senate colleagues’ urgent effort to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its continued illegal war, but this bill would not achieve those goals. Instead, it would allow President Trump to dodge holding Russia accountable and impose yet more tariffs in his destructive trade wars, leaving Americans to foot the bill,” the two leaders said.

Also Read: Is Trump pursuing a Venezuela-style strategy in Iran? US President warns Tehran against nuclear ambitions

India-US tariff tensions: Why Trump targeted Russian oil purchases and what the temporary US waiver means

For the unversed, last year, US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Indian imports to a staggering 50 percent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India’s purchases of Russian crude oil, which commenced from August 27. Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods, claiming that India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil and trade ties with Moscow were indirectly fueling Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine. Meanwhile, in March, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a 30-day ​waiver on Thursday, allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea. “To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the ​Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ⁠was quoted as saying by Reuters in March. In a statement, he stated, “This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.” He described the decision as a temporary stopgap, noting that the United States expects India to purchase more American crude oil.