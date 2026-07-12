US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after brief illness, office confirms

Before joining the Senate, he served four terms in the US House of Representatives after first entering Congress in 1995.

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US Senator Lindsey Graham

New Delhi: US Senator Lindsey Graham, the veteran Republican lawmaker from South Carolina, has died at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness, as per the statement released by his office. The office further informed that Graham passed away on the evening of Saturday, July 11 while requesting privacy for his family during the difficult time.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement from the Office of US Senator Lindsey Graham said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement added.

Graham, who represented South Carolina in the US Senate since 2003, was one of the most influential Republican voices on foreign policy, national security and judicial matters.